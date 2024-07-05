Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,811 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,198,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,761,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

