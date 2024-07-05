Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.