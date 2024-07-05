Wealthstar Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $554.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
