Weaver Consulting Group Sells 142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $200.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

