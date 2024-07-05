Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $51.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Webster Financial traded as low as $43.58 and last traded at $43.58. 671,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,176,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,058,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,684,000 after acquiring an additional 150,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

