Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United States Steel (X)

7/2/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – United States Steel was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

6/24/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/16/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/8/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – United States Steel was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

X stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in United States Steel by 58.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 9.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $443,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

