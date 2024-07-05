Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 640.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,897 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 113,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,480,000 after acquiring an additional 622,108 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 131,683 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.25. 116,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,871. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

