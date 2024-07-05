Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.85. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $77.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.50% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

