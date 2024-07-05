Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $81,507,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,437,000 after acquiring an additional 888,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2 %

WY opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.