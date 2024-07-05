Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 5.7 %

WHLR opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $1,130.40.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

