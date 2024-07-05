Whelan Financial Has $436,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $187.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

