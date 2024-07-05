William Lis Sells 10,397 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $180,076.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $17.22 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

