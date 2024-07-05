Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.18 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.