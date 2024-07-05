WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.35. 1,923,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,884,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

