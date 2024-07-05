WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.35

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.35 and last traded at $115.31, with a volume of 88400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.44.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

