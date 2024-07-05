WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.36

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $893.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,281.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,774 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,517,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,003,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 644,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 469.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 349,969 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

