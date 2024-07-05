Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Shares of WIX opened at $156.10 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

