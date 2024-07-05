Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $72.80 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

