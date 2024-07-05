Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 2.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 88,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 788,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

