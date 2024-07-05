Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.68

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $14.13. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 14,015 shares changing hands.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.