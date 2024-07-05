Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.68

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $14.13. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 14,015 shares changing hands.
Yara International ASA Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.
