YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.14% of YETI worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

YETI Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE YETI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.33. 16,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,491. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.