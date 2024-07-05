ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,530.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,352.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,272.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $776.63 and a 1-year high of $1,541.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.