ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 79 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $935.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $958.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $866.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

