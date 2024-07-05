ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys 401 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 200.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

