ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

CHKP stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $170.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

