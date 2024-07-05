ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 277 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.55 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

