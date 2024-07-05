ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

