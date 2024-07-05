ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 848 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PPA opened at $103.34 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.