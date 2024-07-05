ZRC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

