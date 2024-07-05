ZRC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,286,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

