ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.15 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

