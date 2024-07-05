ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. The firm has a market cap of $386.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

