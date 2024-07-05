ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

