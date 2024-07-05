Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,410 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.