14,269 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 356,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,114 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EJAN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.28. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.