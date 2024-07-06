1,509 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $377,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $3,087,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Entegris Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

