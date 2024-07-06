15,422 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $672,196,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,388,000 after buying an additional 891,297 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,251,000 after buying an additional 886,068 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 173.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,062,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,937,000 after acquiring an additional 673,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. 2,740,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

