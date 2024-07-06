16,845 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 777,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,975. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.32.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

