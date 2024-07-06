17,130 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1,678.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 279,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,216,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 153,967 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period.

RNP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 107,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,602. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

