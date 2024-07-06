22,724 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,196,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. 74,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,041. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.