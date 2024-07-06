2,363 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

