25,649 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.15, for a total value of $729,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.15, for a total value of $729,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,091 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,693 in the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $252.58 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $256.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

