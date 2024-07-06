26,000 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Purchased by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rumble by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 21.3% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,049,837 shares in the company, valued at $84,429,585.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,049,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,429,585.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,908 shares of company stock worth $2,257,585. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RUM opened at $5.58 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

