289,754 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 289,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Amcor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 16,971,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

