2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.49

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.49 and traded as low as $4.37. 2U shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 82,400 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $3.00. The business had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

