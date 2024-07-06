3,645 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,630. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $387.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.08 and a 200-day moving average of $339.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

