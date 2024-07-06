3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MMM. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.32. 3,059,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,509. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.