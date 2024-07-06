46,745 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 634,244 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,412,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $54.32. 541,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.