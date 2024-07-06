59,124 Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 39,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.