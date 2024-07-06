5,963 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $160.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

